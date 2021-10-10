Mumbai: To protest against the killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, the Maharashtra ruling alliance has called a statewide bandh tomorrow i.e. October 11. The Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress, allies in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), gave the call for Maharashtra bandh to protest against the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people, four of them farmers, were killed.Also Read - Luxury Hotels and Resorts Have Seen A Faster Recovery Rate After Covid-19 Second Wave

According to the reports, the Lakhimpur Khiri incident found a mention in a meeting of the state cabinet, where ministers condoled the death of farmers and stood in silence for two minutes as a mark of respect. The meeting was presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, whose party Shiv Sena heads the MVA government.

"The state cabinet passed a resolution expressing regret over the death of farmers in the incident," the Chief Minister"s Office (CMO) said after the meeting. "The MVA has called for a statewide bandh on October 11 against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. We appeal to people to participate in the bandh," water resources minister and state NCP president Jayant Patil said after the cabinet meeting.

The BJP-led government at the Centre is trying to “crush” farmers and it is necessary to protest against it, he said. Patil said essential services will be exempted from the ambit of the shutdown.

Patil was flanked by his cabinet colleagues Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) and Balasaheb Thorat (Congress) when he made the announcement about the shutdown. NCP president Sharad Pawar had likened the Lakhimpur Kheri incident to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre which took place under the British rule, and also accused the BJP-led central and Uttar Pradesh governments of misusing power.

Here are the key updates: