Mumbai: To protest against the killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, the Maharashtra ruling alliance has called a statewide bandh tomorrow i.e. October 11. The Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress, allies in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), gave the call for Maharashtra bandh to protest against the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people, four of them farmers, were killed.
According to the reports, the Lakhimpur Khiri incident found a mention in a meeting of the state cabinet, where ministers condoled the death of farmers and stood in silence for two minutes as a mark of respect. The meeting was presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, whose party Shiv Sena heads the MVA government.
"The state cabinet passed a resolution expressing regret over the death of farmers in the incident," the Chief Minister"s Office (CMO) said after the meeting. "The MVA has called for a statewide bandh on October 11 against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. We appeal to people to participate in the bandh," water resources minister and state NCP president Jayant Patil said after the cabinet meeting.
The BJP-led government at the Centre is trying to “crush” farmers and it is necessary to protest against it, he said. Patil said essential services will be exempted from the ambit of the shutdown.
Patil was flanked by his cabinet colleagues Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) and Balasaheb Thorat (Congress) when he made the announcement about the shutdown. NCP president Sharad Pawar had likened the Lakhimpur Kheri incident to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre which took place under the British rule, and also accused the BJP-led central and Uttar Pradesh governments of misusing power.
Here are the key updates:
- Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack against the the BJP government over the deaths in Lakhimpur Kheri. Priyanka while addressing a rally, said that the government is “shielding” Union MoS Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish, and the Centre has never listened earnestly to issues being faced by the farmers.
- Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid on Sunday termed the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri as “tragic” and said this was not an ordinary crime as it was committed because of a “particular callous attitude” towards a democratic protest. He also said that “one should not see an opportunity in this tragedy”. Eight people died in the violence and of them, four were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Infuriated farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.
- “An attempt to turn Lakhimpur Kheri into a Hindu vs Sikh battle is being made. Not only is this an immoral & false narrative. It is dangerous to create these fault lines & reopen wounds that have taken a generation to heal. We must not put petty political gains above national unity,” Gandhi, MP from Pilibhit tweeted on Sunday.
- Congress seeks appointment with President Ram Nath Kovind for a 7-member party delegation led by Rahul Gandhi to present a detailed memorandum of facts on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
- Facing murder charges over the Lakhimpur incident, Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, was arrested late Saturday night. Having skipped the first summons issued to him, Ashish, 40, appeared before the SIT investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, that had left eight dead, at 10.30 am on Saturday — just in time for the second notice.