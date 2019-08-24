New Delhi: Two persons have died, five injured, and at least 15 others are feared trapped after a portion of a four-storey building collapsed in Shanti Nagar area of Bhiwandi, Maharashtra.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot as soon as they received information and rescued three people from the debris; they were shifted to nearby hospitals. Fire tenders are also at the spot. Rescue and evacuation operations are underway.

According to Ashok Rankhamb, Commissioner of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, the eight-year-old building was illegally built.

“We had received a message that the column of the building might dismantle. Our emergency team reached here and after examination, they found that the building might collapse,” he said.

“We vacated the entire building but some people entered the building without permission. It was then the building collapsed. Four people were rescued, of them, one died. It’s an 8-year-old building & was built illegally. An investigation will be done,” he added.

