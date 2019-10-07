Mumbai: A 55-year-old BJP corporator and four of his family members were shot dead at his residence in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra by three gunmen on late Sunday night.

The incident took place when Kharat and his family members were inside their residence last night. Speaking to news agency PTI, a senior police officer said that the shooters entered the leader’s home with country made pistol and knife. They fired several bullets on him and his family members

“After firing all the assailants fled the spot but later surrendered themselves at the police station,”PTI quoted the officer as saying. He added that the weapons used in the crime have also been recovered.

All the injured were rushed to the hospitals nearby, but declared dead during treatment. Apart from Kharat, the other deceased have been identified as his brother Sunil (56), sons Premsagar (26) and Rohit (25) and one more person named as Gajare.

An offence of murder has been registered at Bajarpeth police station and interrogation of the accused is going on, police said, adding that the exact reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

