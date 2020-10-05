Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP vice president Chitra Wagh on Sunday demanded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take “strict action” against a policeman who held Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by her clothes when a scuffle broke out between party supporters and state police at Delhi-UP border on Saturday. Also Read - Security Tightened For Hathras Victim's Family, Brother Gets Two Gunmen After They Fear Threat to Life

"How dare a male police officer lay his hand on the clothes of a woman political leader!," Wagh posted on Twitter in Hindi.

“Yogi Adityanath ji, who believes in the Indian culture, should take strict action against such police officials,” she said.

Wagh’s stand drew support from Congress leaders who claimed she had not forgotten her “sanskar” despite crossing over to the saffron fold last year.

Priyanka Gandhi along with other Congress leaders, including her brother Rahul Gandhi was on her way to Hathras on Saturday afternoon to meet the family of a woman who died after she was allegedly gang-raped when the incident occurred at the Delhi-UP border.

There were scuffles involving Congress workers and the Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) police. In the melee, a helmet-wearing policeman had held the Congress general secretary by her kurta at the DND toll plaza while a crowd surrounded them.

Maharashtra Youth Congress chief Satyajit Tambe lauded Wagh’s stand.

He said Wagh, who quit the NCP to join the BJP last year, had stuck to her “sanskar” despite changing her party.

Earlier in the day, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police apologised to Priyanka Gandhi and said an enquiry has been ordered into the incident.

