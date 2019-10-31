New Delhi: As the Shiv Sena softens its stand on the Chief Ministerial post after several days of a tussle with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the BJP is willing to offer 13 portfolios to the Sena. However, it is likely to deny any major ministeries to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, reports suggest.

Things seem to have simmered a little after party leader and spokesperson Sanjay Raut asserted the importance for it to stay with the BJP-led alliance. Although the saffron party has refused on Sena’s demand for the Revenue and Urban Development Department, it is, nonetheless, considering to give away the deputy chief minister’s position to the ally party.

If reports are to be believed, the Shiv Sena had proposed a 21:18:04 formula this time, after deliberating on the ’50:50 formula’, however, the BJP did not approve of giving that number of ministeries.

Despite no confirmation from either party, the BJP is confident that this could break the deadlock that the coalition has been suffering since the Maharashtra Assembly Elections ended. The saffron alliance has even begun preparations for a grand swearing-in ceremony slated to take place on November 4 or 5 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The seat-sharing appears to be replicating the cabinet formed in 2014 when the Sena joined the Devendra Fadnavis-led government with a 26:13:04 formula in the 288 seat Assembly, where the BJP got 26 ministeries, Sena 13, and the other allies got four cabinet seats.

Notably, Maharashtra’s incumbent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was elected as the leader of BJP legislative party on Wednesday. The BJP is also keeping the portfolios of home, urban development and finance-revenue, sources said.

On Tuesday, Fadnavis had claimed that there was no ’50:50′ agreement that Shiv Sena had been hyping about. This ensued acrimonious bickering between the BJP and Shiv Sena as the latter claimed that the BJP had earlier agreed on the condition of making the CM post rotational: 2.5 years with the BJP and the Sena each.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut retorted saying the CM himself had uttered the ‘50:50 formula’ in the presence of BJP president Amit Shah.