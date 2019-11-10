New Delhi: Shiv Sena has welcomed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ‘s decision to ask — the single-largest party — to indicate its willingness to form the next government in the state. “At least the governor has begun the process of exploring for government formation. The BJP is the single largest party and the rightful claimant to form government first,” Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut stated.

Notably, the Maharashtra Assembly election results were declared on October 24, but due to the ongoing tussle between Sena and BJP over rotational CM’s post, not a single party or alliance came forward to shoulder the government formation exercise.

On the other hand, contrary to Sena, the Nationalist Communist Party (NCP) lambasted the governor and called his move a potential ‘horse-trading’. “Maharashtra Governor has invited BJP to form government in the state, Governor should ensure if BJP has majority or not, otherwise there will be horse trading”, the NCP said.

The NCP spokesperson also said that his party will vote against BJP on the floor of the House. “Despite that, if BJP forms the govt in the state, we are going to vote against BJP on the floor of the House. If the BJP govt falls, in the interest of the state we will try to form an alternate govt,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Koshyari took the reins in his hands and invited the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra. “The Governor today asked Devendra Fadnavis, the leader of the elected members of the single-largest party, the BJP, to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra,” an official statement said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single-largest party by winning 105 seats but failed to reach the majority mark of 145. The Sena won 56 seats and the NCP-Congress alliance bagged 98 seats of the total 288 seats at stake.