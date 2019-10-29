New Delhi: At a time when the war of words continues between the BJP and the Shiv Sena over the government formation in Maharashtra, state Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said both the parties should clear the air about what was discussed between them. He went on to say that if there is so much distrust between them, how can they form the government in the state.

“The BJP and the Shiv Sena should tell Maharashtra voters what was decided between them. If they have so much of distrust between them, how can they form the government?,” Prithviraj Chavan said.

Talking about ‘plan B,’ the Congress leader suggested that if the Shiv Sena comes to him with a proposal, he will put it before his high command and discuss with his allies.

“If Shiv Sena comes to us with a proposal, we will put that proposal before our high command and discuss it with the allies as well. No such proposal has been given by Shiv Sena yet,” he added.

The statement from the Congress comes at a time when Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that Devendra Fadnavis is denying the talks on ‘50:50 formula’ was discussed before the election.

‘Fadnavis Denying What He Had Said Before Camera,’ Says Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut on ’50:50 Formula’

“I don’t know what the CM has said. If he is saying that the ’50-50 formula’ was never discussed, then I think we need to change the definition of truth. What was discussed, regarding the issue the CM is talking about, is known by all. The media was there,” Sanjay Raut said.

He further stated that the CM himself had uttered the ‘50:50 formula’ in the presence of BJP president Amit Shah.

“CM himself had uttered the ’50-50 forumula’, Uddhav ji had spoken about it too. It happened before Amit Shah. Agar ab ye kehte hain ki aisi koi baat hui nahi to main pranaam karta hoon aisi baaton ko. He is denying what he had said before the camera,” he added.

The statement from the Shiv Sena comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he will continue to be the chief minister as the talk on ‘50:50 formula’ was never discussed.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis has said that there was no 50:50 formula between the BJP and the Shiv Sena. “I will hold the post of the Chief Minister for five years,” he had said.

The remark from the CM came after the Sena escalated the tussle over the CM post in the state. “It’s taking time to form a government in Maharashtra despite a pre-poll alliance because there is no Dushyant Chautala in Maharashtra whose father is in jail,” Raut had said earlier.

“There is no Dushyant here whose father is in jail. Here it’s us who do politics of ‘dharma and satya’. Sharadji who created an environment against BJP and Congress who will never go with BJP,” the Sena MP said without mincing any word.

Notably, the Shiv Sena has been raising the demand of a 50: 50 formula for the CM post, as it was believed to be agreed upon between BJP president Amit Shah, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis.