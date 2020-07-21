New Delhi: CBSE and CISCE have declared the results of classes 10 and 12 board examinations. However, some of the state boards like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana and others are yet to release the crucial results. While the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) and Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) clarified that they will announce the result of class 10 board exams or SSC and class 12 Arts stream result 2020 respectively by next week, Kerala, Punjab boards are yet to make any announcement regarding the same. Also Read - Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020 to be Declared Soon at mahresult.nic.in

Take a Look at the List of Exam Results Expected to be Out in Coming Days

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020: If reports are to be believed, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the result of class 10 board exams or SSC results by next week. Once declared, students can check their scores at the official websites, mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

RBSE Class 10th, 12th Arts Result 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, is likely to announce class 12 Arts stream result 2020 next week. However, as per reports, class 10 students will have to wait longer for their result as the same is likely to be announced either in the last week of July or first week of August. Candidates will have to check keep checking the board's official website, i.e rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, for regular updates.

HBSE 12th Result 2020: The Haryana board of school education (HBSE) is likely to declare the much-awaited Class XII results on Tuesday. Students can check their scores at the official website–bseh.org.in.

Kerala plus one result: According to the media reports, the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala is expected to announce the result of plus one exam this week. Students can check the results at keralaresults.nic.in.

PSEB 12th Results 2020: The Punjab School Education Board is likely to announce the PSEB 12th results 2020 anytime this week. Once the results are out, the students can check their score on the official website pseb.ac.in.