Nagpur: An international flight of Biman Bangladesh, carrying 126 passengers, on Friday made a medical emergency landing at Nagpur airport after a sudden deterioration in the health of the pilot of the aircraft, news agency ANI reported.Also Read - Air Taxis Can Operate In Coming Days Under New Drone Policy: Aviation Minister Scindia Makes Big Announcement

(More details awaited) Also Read - India Adds 46,164 New COVID-19 Cases, 22.7% Higher Than Yesterday; 31,445 From Kerala | Top 10 Points