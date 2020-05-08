New Delhi: At least 15 migrant workers were crushed to death after coming under a train on Friday morning in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. A few children were also among those killed. Also Read - Sherlyn Chopra Reveals Her Casting Couch Experience, Says Offering Dinner Means 'Come to me Baby'

According to initial reports, the incident took place at around 6 AM. The labourers were sleeping on tracks when they were run over by the goods train that departed from Jalna. Also Read - Coronavirus in US: President Trump, Mike Pence to Get Daily Check-up After White House Valet Tests Positive

Police and railway authorities rushed to the spot to assess the situation. Further investigation is on. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: India Brings Back Stranded People From Abroad, Paid Quarantine Facilities Being Readied