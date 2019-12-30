New Delhi: As Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his Cabinet on Monday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, the post that he held for 80 hours in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Besides, Chief Minister’s son and Shiv Sena MLA from Worli is also expected to take oath as one of the ministers in the state. Aaditya won his maiden election from Worli with a margin of over 65,000 votes against NCP’s Suresh Mane. He was the first from the Thackeray clan to contest polls.

The Cabinet expansion comes 32 days after Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as Chief Minister of a coalition comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress parties, known as Maha Vikas Aghadi. Currently the ministry comprises of seven members apart from the Chief Minister.

A total of 36 ministers were inducted in Maharashtra Assembly, which has strength of 42 MLAs. Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari administered the oath to the new team in the Maharashtra Legislature precinct.