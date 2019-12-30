New Delhi: Soon after expanding the cabinet in Maharashtra, state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the allocation of portfolios to the ministers would be done in a day or two. The Maharashtra CM addressed a press conference soon after the expansion of the cabinet and said, “The allocation of portfolios would be done by Tuesday or Wednesday.”

Talking about portfolio distribution, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut earlier in the day had said that his party leaders must be ‘patient’ as there is not much scope of accommodating them in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. He also stated that the people in the alliance trio must understand that there are not many options since it is a government of three parties.

“People should understand that we don’t have many options since it is a government of three parties. There are capable people in all three parties. Our people must stay a little patient. It is a matter of happiness that Uddhav Thackeray is Chief Minister,” Raut was quoted as saying by ANI.

The statement from the Shiv Sena comes hours after a total of 36 leaders from Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, including Ajit Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray, took oath as ministers in the Maharashtra government.

Apart from Ajit Pawar and Nawab Malik, other leaders who took oath include Anil Deshmukh, Hasan Mushrif, Rajendra Shingne, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Awhad, and Balasaheb Patil.

From Congress, Ashok Chavan, Dilip Walse-Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Sunil Chhatrapal Kedar, and KC Padavi will now become part of the Maharashtra Cabinet.

The development comes as Uddhav Thackeray on November 28 took oath as Chief Minister and brought an end to the political instability in the state’s politics after the elections were over in the state.