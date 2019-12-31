New Delhi: The Shiv Sena, one of the three parties in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government on Tuesday sought to explain why many party MLAs could not be made ministers, as rumours emerged of discontent within the three parties, a day after 36ministers were inducted in the Sena-chief Uddhav Thackeray headed government.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress are the other two members of the alliance.

Mentioning the reason behind non-induction of some Sena MLAs, party mouthpiece Saamana stated on Tuesday, “To accommodate several allies like Bachchu Kadu of Prahar Janshakti Party, Krantikari Shetkari Paksh’s Shankarrao Gadakh and independent MLA Rajendra Yedravarkar, many Shiv Sainiks could not make it to the state cabinet.”

Earlier, Sena MP Sanjay Raut, too, had asked partymen to show ‘patience’ as ‘not everyone can be a minister in a three-party government.‘ His comment came after he skipped the cabinet expansion ceremony amid reports that he was unhappy about his younger brother and Vikhroli MLA Sunil Raut not being made a minister in the government.

There were also reports of several Congress MLAs meeting party’s Maharashtra in-charge Mallikarjun Khadge over not being inducted in the cabinet. A group of Maharashtra Congress leaders, who were made ministers in the government, met former party chief Rahul Gandhi at his Delhi residence earlier today.

An NCP MLA, too, resigned from the party earlier today, though he maintained that it he had nothing to do with not being made a minister.

Among those who took oath on Monday were NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who returned as the Deputy Chief Minister after a dramatic 80-hour stint last month, and Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.