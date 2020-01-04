New Delhi: Cabinet expansion may have taken place in Maharashtra but there seems to be no end in sight to trouble within the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition as yet another MLA, Congress’ Kailash Gorantyal, on Saturday threatened to quit over not being inducted into the state cabinet.

The development came on a day Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar, the party’s lone Muslim MLA, while denying that he had quit the party over not being given a full cabinet berth, said that he would meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and will accept his decision, whatever it is.

Gorantyal, Congress’ MLA from Jalna and a former councillor as well, alleged that the party had neglected him and not given him justice, adding that along with him, several office-bearers and workers would also resign, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported. “I will meet state Congress president and Balasaheb Thorat and submit my resignation from party posts. Party members of the Jalna Municipal Corporation, Zilla Parishad, too, will resign along with me,” PTI quoted the MLA as saying.

He further claimed that Congress functionaries of all tehsils in Jalna had already resigned.

Several MLAs of the ruling coalition are reported to be upset about not being made ministers in the December 30 cabinet expansion ceremony. Even top Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was reported to be upset about his younger brother and Vikhroli MLA Sunil Raut not being made a minister and skipped the ceremony, though the brothers later said that ‘everything was fine’ and that they would support Chief Minister and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The Sena has sought to explain this saying that ‘Shiv Sainiks could not be inducted to accommodate allies.‘

In the December 30 ceremony, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar was once again made the Deputy Chief Minister after his short-lived ‘rebellion’ last month, while Sena leader and CM Uddhav’ son Aaditya, too, took oath as a minister.

The Sena-NCP-Congress government was formed in the state after now-former allies Sena and BJP split, despite winning a clear majority in October’s Assembly Election, due to the former’s demand to share the Chief Minister’s chair.