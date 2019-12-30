New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday urged ‘our people’ to be a little patient as ‘not everyone can be accommodated in a three-party government.’ His comment comes on a day he skipped the Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion ceremony amid reports that he was unhappy over his brother Sunil Raut, MLA from Vikhroli, being denied a ministerial berth.

There are also reports of several Congress MLAs meeting senior party leader Mallikarjun Khadge over them not being included in the cabinet.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Raut, Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP, said, “People should understand that we don’t have many options since it’s a government of three parties. There are capable people in all three parties. Our people must stay a little patient. It’s a matter of happiness that Uddhav Thackeray is Chief Minister.”

Raut, who is the Executive Editor of Sena mouthpiece Saamana, was one of the most vocal advocates of what would eventually become Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress coalition government in the state, called the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

A total of 36 MLAs took oath as ministers at the expansion ceremony, including NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who was made the Deputy Chief Minister after being welcomed back to the party fold after an unsuccessful 80-hour ‘rebellion’ last month. Also to take oath was Shiv Sena leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who is the son of Sena Chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The MVA government was formed after now-former allies BJP and Shiv Sena split, despite winning a clear majority in the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly Election, due to the latter’s demand to share the Chief Minister’s chair. The snub prompted the Sena to enter into talks with the ideologically opposite NCP-Congress combine and eventually form a coalition government in the state.