Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will on Monday expand his council of ministers. According to a report, around 36 ministers — including those of Cabinet Minister and Minister of State ranks — are likely to be inducted in the Cabinet.

Further, a report by NDTV said 10 Congress ministers are likely to take oath tomorrow. Reports also have it that Congress’ Ashok Chawan will get the crucial Public works Department (PWD) portfolio.

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan could be accommodated as state Congress president, as present state party chief Balasaheb Thorat is now a cabinet minister.

Speculations are also rife that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, who is Sharad Pawar’s nephew, could return as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

Ajit Pawar had last month rebelled against his uncle Sharad Pawar by joining hands with the BJP, albeit for what turned out to be just an 80-hour stint. He was later ‘forgiven’ and welcomed back into the NCP fold.

Notably, Maharashtra Governor B.S. Koshyari will administer the oath to the new team around noon in the Maharashtra Legislature precinct.

According to the initial seat-sharing formula, the Shiv Sena would get 15 ministers apart from the Chief Minister, NCP 14 and Congress 12.

The oath-taking ceremony of the alliance took place on November 28, with two ministers from each party taking oath along with the Chief Minister.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress’s alliance) was formed after pre-poll allies BJP and Sena parted ways, after the Maharashtra assembly election result came out.

The Sena was demanding that the BJP share the Chief Minister’s post with it for 2.5 years, which the latter did not agree to. This prompted Sena to forge an alliance with the NCP-Congress.