New Delhi: Hours after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reshuffled his cabinet, portfolios have been allocated to his Ministers. Former Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who recently joined Saffron Party, has been given the charge of Ministry of Housing.

Jaydutt Kshirsagar given Employment Guarantee and Horticulture portfolio, Ashish Shelar given School Education, Sports & Youth Welfare portfolio.

Full list of Cabinet ministers here:

Earlier in the day, CM Fadnavis, with an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections in four months, Fadnavis inducted 13 new ministers into his Cabinet — 10 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two from Shiv Sena and one from ally the Republican Party of India (A) (RPI-A).

Five legislators were inducted as Ministers of State — Yogesh Sagar, Sanjay Bhegde, Parinay Fuke (all BJP), Atul Save (Shiv Sena) and Avinash Mahatakear (RPI-A).

All the ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor C.V. Rao at a function in Raj Bhavan.

This was the third expansion of the state cabinet and no new woman leader was inducted. There are two women ministers — Pankaja Munde and Vidya Thakur — in the BJP-Sena coalition government in Maharashtra.