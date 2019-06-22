Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to take out a Rath Yatra in August that will cover all the constituencies of the state ahead of Assembly elections this year.

This time, the poll slogan of the Rath Yatra will be “Phir ek baar Shivshahi sarkaar” and “abki baar 220 ke paar”.

The decision to take out a ‘Rath Yatra’, which is a tour in a special vehicle, was taken at the meeting of the state BJP executive. Revenue minister and senior party leader Chandrakant Patil said Fadnavis’ campaign will commence in the month of August and the date will be announced later.

“During the rath yatra, our slogans will be ‘Fir Ek Baar Shivshahi Sarkaar’ (Once again saffron alliance government) and ‘Abki Baar 220 Ke Paar’ (This Time 220-plus),” Patil said. Another party leader said Fadnavis will try to cover all 288 Assembly constituencies during the tour, highlighting the achievements of his government.

While speaking at a function, the chief minister referred to Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as his “elder brother” at Shiv Sena’s foundation day event held in the city. The Shiv Sena chief had also said that there were no more differences between the two allies and they were ready to take on the opposition in the coming elections.

Fadnavis, who addressed the meeting, said decisiveness was his party’s strength. “We are here for politics of performance! Decisiveness is our strength, we are not for populist measures, but working hard on actual delivery system. And only by this we are able to gain confidence of people,” he tweeted later.

“We need to move forward with this direction & with more sustained efforts,” he added.

Notably, in the 2014 state elections, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won 185 out of the total 288 seats. Currently, the two political parties are aiming for over 220 seats in the elections scheduled to be held in October.

(With agency inputs)