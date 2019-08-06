New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday in Mumbai once again to work out long-term measures to combat the flood situation in the state, especially in Kolhapur and Sangli. As several parts of Maharashtra witnessed rainfall on Tuesday, the Chief Minister asked the officials concerned to provide speedy relief to those affected.

“The state chief secretary is monitoring the situation. Revenue minister Chandrakant Patil is camping in this region. I have instructed other ministers to render all help in the relief operations,” stated Fadnavis on Tuesday. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were already at the flood-hit Kolhapur and Sangli districts and the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters were pressed into service. Soon the central government will send an NDRF team to Sindhudurg’s Dodamarg area, said Fadnavis adding that the Centre has assured full cooperation to the state.

In a written letter, Fadnavis also requested Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to increase the discharge of water from Almatti dam in southern state to mitigate the flood situation in Sangli district. Speaking to reporters in Yavatmal, Fadnavis said, “I am also speaking to Karnataka CM Yediyurappa on increasing the discharge of water from the (downstream) Almatti dam. This will help mitigate the flood situation in Sangli. Yediyurappa has assured positive action.”

On Monday, Fadnavis had sent a letter to Yediyurappa requesting to reduce the discharge of water from the upstream Koyna dam in Satara in order to control the flood situation in Karnataka.

“Air Force helicopters are also pressed into service. Nearly 1,500 families have been evacuated so far and the administration is taking care of the situation. In Sangli, one NDRF team is deployed and another is on the way,” noted Maharashtra Chief Minister.