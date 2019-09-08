New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday requested the Karnataka government to release water from Almatti dam to avoid a flood-like situation in Kolhapur. Currently, the discharge from Almatti dam has increased from 1,70,000 cusecs to 2,20,000 cusecs of water.

Fadnavis is constantly monitoring the situation in view of heavy rains in many parts of the state. An official of the Sangli district administration was quoted by a Times of India report as saying, “All measures are in place to avoid any inconvenience to the citizens residing along the Krishna riverbanks.” Following the increase in water discharge, the district administrations in Kolhapur and Sangli alerted their disaster management teams. Two National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) team are already stationed at Kolhapur headquarters and the Shirol tehsil in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday said, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur today at few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in districts of Palghar. Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in Raigad and Thane. Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in districts of Mumbai.” This alert along with the rise in water discharge perturbed the villagers who settled along the river banks. Asking them to not worry, officials promised that they will not face another flood situation this time, stated a report.

Last month, Fadnavis requested his Karnataka counterpart BS Yediyurappa to release 5 lakh cusecs of water from the Almatti dam. This, he said, would result in water level drop in Sangli, as well as Kolhapur, both in western Maharashtra.