Mumbai: In a big relief for farmers of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that farmers’ loans of up to Rs 2 lakh would be waived in the state.

The announcement was made in the Legislative Assembly on the last day of the winter session of the legislature.

“Crop loans outstanding up to September 30, 2019, will be waived by my government. The upper ceiling for the amount is Rs two lakh. The scheme will be called Mahatma Jyotirao Phule loan waiver scheme,” Thackeray said in the Assembly.

Besides, a special scheme would be offered for the farmers who repay their loans on time, he said.

Meanwhile, leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the government had not fulfilled its original promise of loan waiver, and staged a walkout with other BJP MLAs.

The ex-chief minister also said the Sena-led government failed to give assistance of Rs 25,000 per hectare to farmers who suffered losses due to unseasonal rain, a demand which Thackeray himself had made earlier before he became CM.

While the Congress and the NCP had promised a complete loan waiver if elected to power, Uddhav Thackeray had said that his party wanted to make farmers ‘loan-free’ rather than giving them a loan waiver.

The Sena had also promised an ‘aid’ of Rs 10,000 to all farmers in Maharashtra.