Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday came under curfew like restrictions after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a slew of restrictions to contain the spread of the virus in the state. Earlier today, Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey said that shops selling essential items and public transport will remain operational during the 15-day strict Janta curfew. He also informed that there is no provision of movement passes this time. "We have given instruction to all our units that if anyone has an emergency they should be allowed movement," Maharashtra DGP said.

DGP Pandey also said a total of 2 lakh police personnel will be on the streets of Maharashtra to enforce the restrictions. An additional force of 13,200 home guards and 22 companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), including 3 companies for Mumbai and 2 for Pune, will be deployed as per requirement.

Under the new guidelines issues by the Maharashtra government, no person will be allowed to be in a public place without a valid reason. And all establishments, public spaces, activities and services will remain closed, except for essential services that will remain open between 7 am and 8 pm on working days. Shooting for films, serials and advertisements will remain closed, and only 25 people will be allowed at marriages.

Public transport, including trains and bus services, and essential services like groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, all types of food outlets and public utilities, will be open.

For the manufacturing sector, industries that require considerable time to stop and restart operations can run at a maximum of 50 per cent capacity at any given point.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, during his address to the people of Maharashtra, announced a relief package of Rs 5,476 crore. He said the government will supply 3 kg of wheat and 2 kg of rice per person free of cost for one month to beneficiaries of the Food Security Scheme.

A meal scheme, “Shiv Bhojan Thali”, will provide food free of cost to people for one month with a target of 2 lakh thalis in a month, said Thakeray.