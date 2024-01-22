Maharashtra Communal Clashes: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Takes Stock Of Situation; Orders Strict Actions

Maharashtra Communal Clashes: A minor scuffle had erupted between two communities in Mira Road town late on Sunday but the situation is now under control.

New Delhi: Ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya, a minor scuffle erupted between two communities in Mira Road town late on Sunday. Accordingly, the police have stepped in the security, bringing the situation under control by the next morning, that is, today, the 22nd of January. Following the sad event, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has taken stock of communal clashes in Mira Road. The situation as of now is normal, as per a report by news agency IANS.

Communal Clash Report

Notably, a group of people had taken out a procession of nearly six vehicles with saffron flags depicting the Lord Ram Temple, but when it was passing through a minority-dominated area, a clash erupted. Some people belonging to another community raised objections, leading to heated arguments and clashes, as per a report by the news agency IANS.

Rioting has apparently started. This is Mira Road in North Mumbai. You can see vehicles carrying the Ram Dhwaj being attacked some time back. Please be careful. pic.twitter.com/MZfDjYKR9C — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) January 21, 2024

About the incident that occurred last night at Mira Road, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis I took detailed information on what happened in Naya Nagar in Mira Bhayender last night itself. I was also constantly in touch with Mira Bhayender CP until 3.30 AM. The police were instructed to take the strictest action against the culprits. 13 have been arrested so far, & detailed analysis of CCTV footage is underway to identify & arrest others involved too. There will be zero tolerance against anyone who tries to take the law into their own hands and attempts to disturb the law & order situation in Maharashtra.”

Minor Injury Due to “Usage of a Knife,” Reported

In the clashes, one person sustained a minor injury due to “usage of a knife,” while some of the miscreants smashed the window panes of several vehicles with sticks and rods and also pelted stones at the other group.

As things appeared to turn serious, a team from the Naya Nagar Police immediately rushed to the spot, attempted to speak and broker peace with the agitated leaders from both sides, and brought the situation under control. As a precautionary measure, at least five people were booked and arrested for the disturbances, as the fracas was nipped in the bud.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale of Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate has been probing the matter, the videos of which went viral on Monday, sparking strong reactions. Meanwhile, a strong police presence has been deployed in the town on Monday to avert any law and order problems.

Hindus And Muslims Together Offer Special Prayers In K’taka

Hindus and Muslims offered special ‘puja’ together at a local Shri Ram temple in Koppal city, Karnataka, on Monday. The leaders from both communities gathered at Shri Ram Mandir in Bhagyanagar locality of Koppal city and participated in the worship with devotion. Muslims stood with the Hindu leaders and took ‘aarti’ and ‘prasada’ after worshipping with devoutness.

The gesture was appreciated and hailed by people across the state. The photos and videos in this regard have gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, the police department has beefed up security on the premises of the major temples in Bengaluru. The police were also carrying out patrolling to ensure no untoward incident took place as a large number of devotees were flocking temples, especially Hanuman and Ram temples in the IT city.

(With inputs from agencies)

