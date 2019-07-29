New Delhi: Congress Maharashtra leader Kalidas Kolambkar on Monday resigned from the party and the post of MLA, stated news agency ANI. He is expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on July 31.

Kolambkar is a former Shiv Sena leader. He had joined the Congress along with former chief minister Narayan Rane. However, after Rane parted ways with the Congress, Kolambkar too has openly expressed his discontent with the party’s functioning.

At least 50 MLAs of the Congress and the NCP are in touch with the ruling party to switch over ahead of the assembly elections that are scheduled to take place later this year, claimed senior BJP leader and Maharashtra Water Resources Minister, Girish Mahajan on Sunday.

The minister’s comments comes in the wake of a string of leaders from Sharad Pawar-led NCP deserting their parent party in recent past.

“Some 50 MLAs of Congress and NCP are in touch with the BJP. Senior NCP leader Chitra Wagh had expressed her desire to join BJP a month back, claiming she had no future left in her parent party. The MLAs are requesting that they wanted to join the BJP ahead of the assembly elections…The Congress is in the shambles and in the next couple of weeks, the NCP will look weaker,” Mahajan said.

Earlier, a senior Congress leader from Maharashtra told IANS: “Nothing seems to be good in party unit following the rout in the Lok Sabha elections.” Last month, the party leader mentioned after Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil joined the BJP, three other MLAs namely Abdul Sattar, Nitish Rane, and Kalidas Kolambkar are reportedly in touch with the BJP leaders in the state.

In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, out of the total 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly, BJP bagged 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, Congress secured 42 seats, while the NCP got 41 seats. The Shiv Sena later joined the BJP-led government.

(With Agency inputs)