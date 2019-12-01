New Delhi: The Maharashtra ‘Game of Thrones’, as the fast-paced political developments over the last week in the state were referred to, seem to have come to an end, at least for now. The Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress coalition government, called the Maha Vikas Agadhi, proved its numbers on the floor of the House on Saturday, thereby passing the hurdle with flying colours.

Here are the top 10 political developments that took place in Maharashtra on Sunday:

1. Congress MLA Nana Patole was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Assembly. The opposition BJP withdrew its candidate, maintaining the practice of electing the Speaker unopposed, leading to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray thanking and praising his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP.

2. Fadnavis, who resigned on Tuesday after an 80-hour second stint as the Chief Minister, meanwhile, was elected as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly.

3. He also responded to constant jibes by leaders of the ruling coalition for his pre-election slogan of ‘Me Punah Yein’ (I will return). “I said that I will return but I didn’t give any time table. But it will happen,” he said.

4. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, meanwhile said in the Vidhan Sabha that Fadnavis will ‘always be his friend.’ He told his predecessor that he will call him a ‘responsible leader’ and not an ‘opposition leader.’

5. On Fadnavis’ allegations of the Shiv Sena ‘betraying’ the cause of Hindutva, the Chief Minister, who also heads the Sena, emphasised that he ‘won’t ever leave the ideology of Hindutva.’

6. He also urged the Centre to help the farmers of the state. He further suggested that the opposition BJP, to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi belongs, should request him for financial assistance for the farmers.

7. Additionally, the Chief Minister announced that cases against the environmentalists, who were booked by the previous Fadnavis-led government for protesting against the cutting of trees for Metro car shed at Aarey, would be withdrawn.

8. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari addressed a joint sitting of the state legislature, in which he announced, among other things, that the state government will enact a law to reserve 80% of private-sector jobs for the ‘sons of the soil.’

9. NCP’s Baramati Lok Sabha MP and party supremo Sharad Pawar’s daughter, Supriya Sule, met the Chief Minister and urged him to set up a separate ministry for the specially-abled, and do away with the ‘Maha portal,’ which provides employment opportunities, as there have been several complaints over its improper functioning.

10. In a surprise early morning development last Saturday, Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister with NCP’s Ajit Pawar as his deputy. Ajit, however, resigned on Tuesday, prompting Fadnavis to do the same and thus paving way for the Aghadi to stake claim and form government in India’s richest state.