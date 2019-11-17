New Delhi: Slamming Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari for benefitting the BJP, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday condemned that Congress was not even called to stake claim to form the state government.

Acknowledging that Shiv Sena and the NCP were not given sufficient time to prove numbers, Kharge said, “To give benefit to BJP, Governor didn’t allow enough time to Shiv Sena or NCP. Congress was not even called to stake a claim, our view was not taken into consideration. Shiv Sena was not allowed even 48 hours. The whole thing was done to pretend that they are following constitutional procedure.”

When asked about Shiv Sena’s demand for the Maharashtra Chief Ministerial post, the Congress leader refused to comment saying that it is their party’s stand. “There is no need for my comment on Shiv Sena’s demand,” he said.

“As for my party, I can say that Congress and NCP will discuss and make further progress. It will be decided in one or two days’ time,” he added.

It must be noted that following the more than 15-day-long tussle in Maharashtra between the saffron alliance, the BJP refused to meet demands of the Shiv Sena for the 50-50 power division and failed to form government in the state.

Subsequently, the Sena and the NCP who were also invited by the Governor, could not meet the deadline to prove majority and stake claim of the Maharashtra government.

The interesting thing to note here is that while the BJP was given 3 days time, Sena was denied an extension beyond 48 hours while the NCP was given just a day’s time. As none of the parties was able to prove numbers, Maharashtra went into President’s Rule.

Currently, Sena is attempting to stitch a three-way alliance with the NCP and Congress to end the ongoing President’s Rule imposed on the state.