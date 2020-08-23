New Delhi: On a day several Congress leaders staunchly backed the Gandhis-Sonia or Rahul-on the issue of the post of party president, the Maharashtra unit of the party on Sunday ‘unanimously’ passed a resolution urging Sonia Gandhi to continue as the interim party chief or, if she refuses, urging Rahul Gandhi to immediately take over as the Congress president. Also Read - ‘Time to Build Consensus’: Future is Stronger When All Stay United, Says Pilot on Crisis in Congress

"Senior Congress leaders of Maharashtra have hereby unanimously resolved that Sonia Gandhi should continue as Congress president as it is only because of her leadership our party came in power", the Maharashtra Congress said in a statement.

"In case, Sonia Gandhi ji refuses our request, we would seek Rahul Gandhi ji to immediately take over as All India Congress Committee (AICC) president", the statement noted further.

Notably, the statement comes in the backdrop of reports that the 73-year-old leader has resigned as interim party president, ahead of a key Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet on Monday. She had returned to temporarily head the party last August in the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as president following a second successive general elections rout.

The longest-serving president of the Congress, she had officially handed over its leadership of to Rahul Gandhi in December 2017, after being in the position for 19 years.

Though the Congress has denied reports of her resignation, today’s developments came after 23 senior leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi, seeking ‘active’ and ‘visible’ leadership. The issue will likely be taken up at tomorrow’s CWC meet.