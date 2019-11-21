New Delhi: With the top decision-making body of the Congress meeting a party chief Sonia Gandhi’s house on Thursday, the Maharashtra deadlock is set to finally get a breakthrough. KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Ambika Soni, Ahmed Patel, AK Anthony and other Congress leaders attended the meeting.

Delhi: KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Ambika Soni, Ahmed Patel, AK Antony and other Congress leaders arrive at 10 Janpath (residence of party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi) for Congress Working Committee meet. pic.twitter.com/YfqWTIWl3j — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2019

According to reports, NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena have finally worked out a common agenda, but the terms of power-sharing are not yet final. On Wednesday, the Congress-NCP meeting took place hours after NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss farm crisis in the state.

As Congress’ Kerala ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has urged Congress to ditch the Sena, it is speculated that Sena may be asked to dial down their Hindutva ideology.

“There are many points on which we need clarification if we have to run a government together for five years. Discussions are progressing. We will go to Mumbai today,” said Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra CM, Sanjay Nirupam expressed his displeasure over the alliance and tweeted that it doesn’t look promising for the Congress to become the third party in an alliance.

वर्षों पहले उत्तर प्रदेश में #BSP के साथ गठबंधन करके काँग्रेस ने गलती की थी।

तब से ऐसी पिटी कि आज तक नहीं उठ पाई।

महाराष्ट्र में हम वही गलती कर रहे हैं।

शिवसेना की सरकार में तीसरे नंबर की पार्टी बनना कॉंग्रेस को यहां दफन करने जैसा है।

बेहतर होगा,काँग्रेस अध्यक्ष दबाव में न आएं। — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) November 21, 2019

After reports emerged that Congress has been insisting on the need to stress on the word ‘secular’ in the common minimum programme, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, this country runs on secularism which is stressed in the Constitution. Sources said that the Sena and the Congress had an issue over the word ‘secularism’. The two parties, however, later decided to adhere to Preamble of Indian constitution.

Another thorny issue that remains to be solved is the split chief ministership. It’s not clear whether Shiv Sena would like to split the chair with the NCP for 2.5 years as this was the bone of contention between the Sena and the BJP.