New Delhi: At a time when the meeting of the leaders of the Congress and the NCP is going on for a couple of days over the government formation in the state, Congress is all set to hold its Legislative Party meeting on Friday in Maharashtra to elect their legislative party leader.

As per updates, the modalities among the three parties, including the Shiv Sena, have been finalised on the formation of the government in Maharashtra.

Reports claimed that the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) between Congress and NCP has been decided after the two parties met over the issue for two consecutive days. During the meeting on Friday, the two parties will present their CMP with the Shiv Sena.

The development comes after senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan earlier in the day said that his party and the NCP have agreed upon all issues to form the government in Maharashtra. He said both the parties will hold talks with the Shiv Sena to finalise the structure of the three-party alliance.

Ahead of the meeting in Maharashtra, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi earlier today called a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) at her residence.

A number of prominent leaders of the Congress, including Malikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel, AK Antony and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, were present in the meeting to discuss the political situation of Maharashtra.

After no political party could for the government in Maharashtra, the state came under President’s Rule on November 12.

After parting way from BJP, the Shiv Sena is now holding talks with the Congress and NCP to form a government in Maharashtra. As per the election results, the BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.