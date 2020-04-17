Mumbai: Coronavirus cases in Asia’s largest slum- Dharavi reached 101, with 15 new patients being detected on Friday. A 62-year-old COVID-19 patient from the area died at Sion hospital, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. Also Read - Maharashtra Orders Landlords to Not Collect Rent For 3 Months, Warns Against Eviction During This Period

A total of 10 coronavirus patients from this densely populated area have died so far.

Three new cases each were found in Matunga labour camp, Muslim Nagarand Indira Nagar, two at Social Nagar and one each at Dr Baliga Nagar,Laxmi Chawl, Janata society and Sarvoday Society on Friday, said the BMC official.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai rose to 2,120 today, with 77 more persons testing coronavirus positive. The death toll in the megapolis due to the pandemic reached 121, as five more persons succumbed to the infection.

According to the BMC, 37 patients have so far recovered and discharged from the hospital, which took the number of cured persons in the city to 239.

Notably, Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with total number of positive cases rising to 3,205, followed by Delhi at 1,640 cases, Tamil Nadu at 1,267 cases and Rajasthan at 1,131 cases.