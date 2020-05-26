New Delhi: The war of words between the Indian Railways and the Maharashtra government remains unabated as the Central Railways on Tuesday said that on May 25, the railways had offered 125 trains for the evacuation of the migrants from Maharashtra, but the state government was only able to give information for 41 trains till 2 am on May 25. Out of these, only 39 trains could run as passengers couldn’t be brought by local authorities. “After meticulous planning and sustained effort, the Railways mobilised its resources at very short notice and prepared 145 Shramik trains to depart from Maharashtra on May 26. These trains have already been notified for today from Maharashtra,” the Railways said. Also Read - Day After Crossing 50,000 Mark, Maharashtra Registers 2,436 New cases; Tally Stands at 52,667

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had claimed that while his government has been seeking 80 trains daily to send migrants back to their respective states, but the Centre is sending only 30 to 40 trains daily.

In a reply to that, railways minister Piyush Goyal said that the Railways would operate 125 Shramik special trains for Maharashtra on Monday and asked Uddhav to share a list of migrants who would board these trains, along with their details, medical certificates and their originating and destination stations, within an hour with the Central Railway (CR).

“More than 2.5 hours have passed but still passenger details for 125 planned trains in Maharashtra not received by GM Central Railway from Government of Maharashtra,” the railway minister tweeted later.