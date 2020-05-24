New Delhi: The Health Department of Maharashtra government on Sunday said that the state has recorded 3041 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state tally to 50231. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0 in Maharashtra: State Allows 25 Flights Each to Take Off From And Land in Mumbai Everyday

The department further stated that with 58 deaths due to the pandemic reported during the day, the death toll in the state rose to 1635.

Notably, this is the eighth consecutive day when the state reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases.

As per updates, positive cases stand at 50231, new cases 3041, deaths 1635, discharged patients 14600, active cases 33988, and 362862 people were tested so far.

At this time of increasing coronavirus cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday sought more time from the Civil Aviation Ministry for restarting the operations of flights at the Mumbai international airport.

He also said that minimum possible domestic flights from Maharashtra be initiated from Monday.

In an online briefing, Thackeray said, “I spoke to civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri today and told him that the Mumbai international airport needs more time to resume its operations.