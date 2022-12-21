COVID Cases Rise: Maharashtra To Set Up Task Force, Centre Reviews Situation | Top Developments

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in many countries.

Maharashtra Coronavirus Latest News: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the neghbouring countries, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday said it will establish a task force in collaboration with the Centre to keep an eye on the Covid situation in the state.

Devendra Fadnavis on COVID Cases

To monitor the Covid situation in the state, the state government will form a committee/ task force in coordination with the Centre: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, in State Assembly (file pic) pic.twitter.com/SPxj3Ce1Yp — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2022

The move from the state comes amid worrying reports of covid cases in China. As per reports, there has been a spike in locals looking to cremate departed relatives, according to employees at two different funeral homes in Beijing, who spoke to Reuters.

New Wave to Hit China

Epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding, in the meantime, has predicted that a new coronavirus pandemic wave will soon return to China and the rest of the world might cause millions of deaths over the next three months.

India Reviews COVID Situation

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the COVID situation in the country in view of a sudden spurt in cases in some parts of the world and directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance.

“In view of the rising cases of Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation,” Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Due to the rise in cases in Japan, the United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday urged all states and Union territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples of Covid to keep track of emerging variants.

In a letter to states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures.