Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu together account for 85.91 percent of the new cases of the coronavirus disease reported in the last 24 hours in India, according to the data released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday. Cautioning other states not to take the virus threats lightly, the Health Ministry officials said people need to follow COVID behaviour appropriately. Also Read - PM Modi's Mother Hiraben Receives First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Expressing serious concerns over the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Health Ministry said, “We are very worried about Maharashtra. This is a serious matter. This has two lessons- don’t take the virus for granted and if we have to remain COVID free, then, we need to follow COVID appropriate behaviour.” Also Read - Maharashtra: After Nagpur, Lockdown to be Imposed in More Areas in 2-3 Days, Says CM Thackeray

“Today, Maharashtra has more than 1 lakh active cases. Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana are at the tipping point. We have had three meetings with these States where they have been told to pull up their socks,” officials further added. Also Read - Nagpur Lockdown: Complete Lockdown From March 15-21 Due to Rise in Corona Cases | What's Allowed, What's Shut

Maharashtra, which accounts for almost 60 per cent of the Covid-19 cases reported in the country, saw the highest number of infections at 13,659, followed by Kerala at 2,475 and Punjab with 1,393, the health ministry said. The ministry also said Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana continue to report an uptick in the number of fresh cases.