Mumbai: For the second time this month, Maharashtra’s new Covid-19 cases shot above the 7,000 mark while Mumbai deaths also crossed 7,000, officials said here on Friday. Also Read - Air Filter That Can Kill COVID Virus Instantly Developed by Scientists | Read Here

Maharashtra recorded a sudden spike of 7,862 new Covid cases on Friday, a significant increase from the previous one-day highest count of 7,074 cases notched on July 4. Also Read - Coronavirus India Update: COVID Tally Crosses 8-lakh Mark; Caseload at 814898, Death Toll 22106

The number of fatalities in the state Friday soared in the high ranges – going up from the July-lowest of 125 to 226 – but remained below the previous day’s top toll of 295 notched on July 4. Also Read - WHO Acknowledges Airborne Transmission of COVID But Stops Short of Confirming The Same

With today’s 226 fatalities, the state death toll climbed from Thursday’s 9,667 to 9,893 Friday and the total cases zoomed up to 238,461 till date, both being the highest in the country.

For the second day, Maharashtra’s total Covid cases continued to exceed South Africa’s figure of 238,339 cases, ranking 13 as per the Worldometer data.

With Friday’s figures, there was one death recorded roughly every 6 minutes and a stupendous 328 new cases notched every hour in the state.

Against this, the recovery rate in the state improved marginally from 55.19 per cent to 55.62 per cent Friday, while the mortality (death) rate stood at 4.15 per cent.

The health department said of the total number of cases declared till date, 95,647 are active cases (ill) Friday – and this number is lower (favourable) vis-a-vis the number of patients cured, indicating a positive sign.

On the positive side, 5,366 fully cured patients returned home Friday – taking the number of those discharged to 132,625 now – considerably higher than the 95,647 active cases currently in the state.

Of the total 226 fatalities in the state, Mumbai alone accounted for 73 deaths, pulling up the city toll from 5,132 to 5,205 now, while the number of Covid-19 positive patients in the city shot up by 1,337 cases to touch 90,461.

Besides Mumbai’s 73 deaths, there were 53 fatalities in Thane, 37 in Pune, 10 in Palghar, 9 each in Raigad and Aurangabad, 7 in Jalgaon, 5 each in Nashik and Solapur, 4 in Dhule, 3 in Buldhana, 2 in Amravati, 1 each in Ratnagiri, Sangli, Kolhapur, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Latur and Washim, besides one from another state.