New Delhi: The passengers arriving at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai from countries including UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe shall be mandatorily subjected to self-paid RTPCR Test on arrival. The passengers must note that the tests will be self-paid RTPCR Test on arrival with effect from 00.00 hrs on 3rd September 2021.

Mumbai Airport has made RT-PCR test arrangement at fixed rates of Rs 600 per test. The testing capacity has also been augmented to 600 passengers per hour.

Here are the guidelines issued by the government: