New Delhi: The passengers arriving at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai from countries including UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe shall be mandatorily subjected to self-paid RTPCR Test on arrival. The passengers must note that the tests will be self-paid RTPCR Test on arrival with effect from 00.00 hrs on 3rd September 2021.
Here are the guidelines issued by the government:
- All the International Passengers arriving from OR transiting through UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe shall be mandatorily subjected to self-paid RTPCR test on arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, with effect from 03.09.2021 at 00.00 hrs.
- All passengers shall have to submit their self-declaration form and undertaking to officers deployed at the Mumbai Airport
- The passengers shall be mandatorily subjected to 14 days home quarantine.
- The government has decided to grant exemption for fully vaccinated passengers and for passengers age above 65 years etc. won’t be applicable from September 3rd.
- All other passengers (except UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe) who have to exit Mumbai Airport or to take connecting flight shall display their negative RT-PCR test report conducted within 72 hours of the journey and can exit the airport.