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  • Maharashtra crime: Blood-soaked body of woman found in forest – Diwali visit, sharp weapon, masked attacker: Murder mystery of 35-year-old Varsha Turkar

Maharashtra crime: Blood-soaked body of woman found in forest – Diwali visit, sharp weapon, masked attacker: Murder mystery of 35-year-old Varsha Turkar

Police have detained her friend for questioning following inconsistencies in his statement.

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: November 16, 2026, 1:22 PM IST
Maharashtra crime
Maharashtra crime: Blood-soaked body of woman found in forest – Diwali visit, sharp weapon, masked attacker: Murder mystery of 35-year-old Varsha Turkar | image; X

Maharashtra Crime: A shocking and horrific incident has surfaced from Maharashtra, where a blood-soaked body was found in a forest in Gondia district. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Varsha Turkar. According to police, Varsha was attacked with a sharp weapon. Agrawal claimed that unidentified masked people had attacked and robbed them. Investigators have initiated the questioning process, called in the victim’s friend, who was with her at the time and are examining all angles of the case.

Read more: Horrific murder in Hyderabad: Woman tied, beaten with pressure cooker, throat-slit inside gated apartment, robbers bathe and flee

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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