New Delhi: In a development that is likely to cause concerns in the BJP camp, yet another ‘rebel’ Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA on Sunday seemed to have returned to the Sharad Pawar camp as he was spotted entering the Renaissance Hotel in Mumbai where the NCP MLAs are staying.

Manikrao Kokate, the MLA from Sinnar, who was one of the MLAs allegedly ‘misled’ by deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, was missing since Saturday, which witnessed the dramatic swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as a two-time Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

Mumbai: NCP MLA Manikrao Kokate has reached Renaissance Hotel where other MLAs of the party are staying. He had reportedly accompanied Dy CM Ajit Pawar to the Governor’s residence & was missing since y'day. NCP chief Sharad Pawar is present at the hotel to meet the MLAs. https://t.co/RQqrpGe88e pic.twitter.com/ArJZ5aCkMP — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2019

The development comes just hours after another ‘missing’ NCP MLA, Daulat Daroda, released a video saying that he was safe and that he would never quit the NCP for another party. This was followed by yet another ‘missing’ MLA, Nitin Pawar, too, released a video message expressing his support for the NCP supremo.

NCP MLA Nitin Pawar, for whom a missing person's complaint was filed: I request my family and the people to not worry about me. I am with Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal. Nothing otherwise should be thought, by my family and people. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/cvKX7mT2j7 — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2019

All three parties have shifted their MLAs fearing attempts of poaching by the BJP. While the NCP has stationed its MLAs at the aforementioned Renaissance Hotel, Shiv Sena has moved its MLAs to Lalit, while those from the Congress are staying in JW Marriott, from where, in a viral video, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel is seen urging them to stay united in the face of the ‘challenge’ thrown at them by the BJP.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court, which took up the joint petition of the Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the formation of Maharashtra government, and issued notices to the Centre, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and the Maharashtra government.

The hearing in the case will resume at 10:30 AM on Monday.