New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial floor test tomorrow, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar stepped down from his post on Tuesday. The development comes soon after he called on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official bungalow ‘Varsha’, following the Supreme Court’s order.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also address a press conference at 3:30 PM today. If sources are to be believed, Fadnavis may tender his resignation in the presser.

Reacting over the reports of Ajit Pawar’s resignation, NCP leader Jayant Patil said,”It’s you (reporter) from whom I have come to know about his resignation. I don’t know about it, I would like to make a comment on it only after getting to know everything about it.”

Earlier in the day, a high-level meeting also took place at the Prime Minister’s chamber at the Parliament over the crisis. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national working president JP Nadda were present at the meeting.

In a dramatic turn of events, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis had taken oath at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday morning. Pawar had claimed the support of all 54 MLAs of his party but NCP supremo and his uncle had countered his claims.

What happened in the Supreme Court today?

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Maharashtra Government to conduct a floor test to prove its majority in the House by 5 PM on Wednesday after considering the competing claims of the opposition parties.

Having heard the parties, the bench of the top court were of the opinion that since oath taking of the MLAs had not taken place a floor test should be conducted as soon as possible on November 27. The court said a pro tem speaker would be appointed and the floor test would not be conducted by secret ballot and the proceedings would be telecast live.