Maharashtra Crisis: Ex-CM Ashok Chavan Quits Party; More May Follow Suit | Key Updates

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Shankarrao Chavan has quit the Congress Party and there are speculations that more may follow.

Ashok Chavan Resigns From Congress

Mumbai: In a shocking development from Maharashtra, former Chief Minister Ashok Shankarrao Chavan has quit the Congress Party. Moreover, there is also speculation that many other senior leaders are planning to follow suit here today. Notably, former CM Chavan submitted his resignation to state Congress President Nana Patole, as per a report by news agency IANS.

Trending Now

Sparking hectic political activity, Chavan called on Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar this morning before going incommunicado.

You may like to read

A few hours later, Chavan’s resignation letter surfaced; he changed his profile on X and then tweeted details that he had quit Congress. In his letter, he has also written by hand ‘former’ (maaji) MLA from Bhokar Assembly constituency but has not cited any reasons for his move.

Soon after the developments, Patole air-dashed to Chhattisgarh to meet Rahul Gandhi on his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and then went to New Delhi to discuss the issue with party bigwigs over Chavan’s abrupt decision. Simultaneously, political circles were agog with conjectures about the probability of several other legislators and leaders following in Chavan’s footsteps. This is the third major ‘leak’ to rock Congress in the New Year, with more in the pipeline.

Milind M. Deora Joined Shiv Sena

On January 14, former Union Minister Milind M. Deora dumped the Congress to join Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and senior leader and ex-MLA Baba Ziauddin Siddique quit to join the Nationalist Congress Party, led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Chavan’s move evoked sharp reactions from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders, including Shiv Sena-UBT President and ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray, Congress State President Nana Patole, Congress’ Leader of Opposition (Assembly) Vijay Wadettiwar and Shiv Sena-UBT’s Leader of Opposition (Council) Ambadas Danve, Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi, both MPs, Atul Londhe and others form the three allies.

The state Congress leaders are meeting this afternoon to discuss the ramifications of the unfolding political situation and brace for more shocks in the coming days at various levels. Hailing from a leading political family in Nanded, Chavan was the state CM from December 2008–November 2010 and quit after he faced allegations in the infamous Adarsh Society scam.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.