New Delhi: The politics in Maharashtra moved from the state to the luxurious Radisson hotel in Guwahati, where a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde faction is stationed as they continued to oppose the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. It has been over a week since Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde, who claimed the support of more than three dozen party MLAs, raised a banner of revolt against the MVA government which was formed after Shiv Sena aligned with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs have now extended their stay till July 5 as both sides refused to budge and appear prepared for a long fight.

Holed up in the plush hotel thousands of miles away from their home in northeastern state of Assam, the disgruntled legislators are keeping themselves busy with several activities. Besides attending meetings on the Maharashtra political crisis, the rebel Sena MLAs are indoor playing games including Ludo and Chess to pass their time.

“Other than a couple of meetings within themselves, they have no other serious activity in Guwahati. To pass their time, they are playing various indoor games including chess and ludo to keep themselves engaged,” a source close to the MLAs was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

‘Sewaiyan, Ghar Ka Khana’: Rebel MLAs extends stay in Radisson Blu hotel

After the Supreme Court put on hold the disqualification proceedings against Eknath Shinde and 15 other rebel Sena MLAs before the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly till July 11, the dissident legislators celebrated at the Radisson hotel.

There were reports that Radisson Blu hotel, which is hosting the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, have now resorted to cooking special Maharashtrian dishes. The hotel had extended the courtesy to cook the special dishes for the rebels after they requested for “ghar ka khana”, sources said as per a India Today report.

Eknath Shinde and the rebel legislators are threatening to withdraw support to the MVA government. The Uddhav Shiv Sena camp claimed that the opposition BJP was “pulling the strings” of the current ‘resort politics’. Eknath Shinde, meanwhile, denied involved of any other party and said he “will soon return to Mumbai”.