New Delhi: Even as Maharashtra continues to be the worst COVID-19 affected state in the country, the number of recovered cases in the western state crossed the four lakh mark on Friday. With 10,484 more patients cured today, the total number of cured/discharged patients here reached 4,01,442. Also Read - Coronavirus in India: Record 8,48,728 COVID-19 Tests in Last 24 Hours; Total 2,76,94,416 Thus Far

The state today witnessed a spike of 12,608, taking its overall COVID-19 count thus far to 5,72,734. With number of recovered cases being over four lakh, Maharashtra’s recovery rate currently stands at a healthy 70.09%.

Also on the day, there were 364 deaths in the state due to the virus, taking its death toll due to the infection to 19,427. Hence, the state’s current fatality rate is at 3.39%.

The number of active cases in Maharashtra, meanwhile, is 1,51,555, contributing 26.46% of its total cases.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Friday witnessed a spike of 979, taking the metropolis’ overall COVID-19 count to 1,28,550. Also, 907 recoveries and 47 deaths were recorded in the state capital today, taking the total number of recovered cases and death toll to 1,01,861 and 7,035 respectively.

The number of active cases in the country’s financial capital, meanwhile, reached 19,354.