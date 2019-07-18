New Delhi: A trolley of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) – Gorakhpur Janasadharan Express was derailed between Kasara and Igatpuri ghat section near Nashik in Maharashtra on early Thursday morning. No casualties have been reported so far.

The incident happened at around 3:50 AM on Thursday. The railways stated that the Middle and Up lines are not affected by traffic and are available for train passages. However, some long-distance trains on the route may be delayed.

According to the Central Railway, “One trolley of the second coach from the rear of 12598 CSMT-Gorakhpur Janasadharan Express derailed between Kasara and Igatpuri ghat section at about 3.50 hrs.”

Passengers were then shifted to a Special train which left from the site at 9:28 AM for its onward journey. Passengers were also served free breakfast and tea on their journey, the railways said in another statement.

The Central Railways has also issued a helpline number – 022 22694040.