New Delhi: A day after RSS mouthpiece ‘Tarun Bharat’ likened Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to ‘Betaal’ — an Indian mythological character of a spirit, the party hit out at the BJP, holding it responsible for the ongoing deadlock in Mahrashtra. Sena, in an editorial in party’s mouthpiece ‘Saamna’, accused the BJP of ‘running the show from Delhi’.

Upping the ante further, the saffron party stated that it is ‘unconstitutional’ to not form the government even after 10 days of election results. “The BJP is unconstitutionally trying to control things in Maharashtra from the Centre”, Sena claimed.

“People of Maharashtra have given their mandate. They should not be taken for granted. The CM will have to take the next step when he returns to Maharashtra from the ‘polluted’ atmosphere of Delhi,” the Saamana editorial reportedly said.

On Monday, ‘Tarun Bharat’, a Nagpur based daily had made a veiled attack on Raut, saying that the leader was hurting the chances of BJP-Sena alliance to come to power in Maharashtra.

“Late Balasaheb Thackeray spent his entire life for wresting power from the Congress and NCP. But this Betaal is

trying hard to shatter his dreams and there will be no disappointment like this to see the Sena dragging behind one loud-mouth”, the Marathi daily said in its editorial titled ‘Uddhav and Betaal’.

Referring to Sanjay, a character from Mahabharat (a Sanskrit epic from ancient India), who gave a ‘live relay’ of the war between the Pandavas and Kauravas to blind King Dritharashtra, the editorial asserted that Sanjay’s job is to provide valuable inputs. But he himself is turning a blind eye, then there is need to worry about the Sena’s future.

Furthermore, the newspaper said,”The BJP as single largest party can always stake claim for government formation and it will get time to win the vote of confidence till the next session of both Houses. The mandate is for the ‘Mahayuti’ (BJP-Sena alliance) and going by the number of seats won, people have decided who is the big brother between them.”

Notably, the BJP and the Sena are locked in a bitter fight over CM’s chair ever since the results of the Assembly elections on October 24 gave the saffron alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena, in Mumbai: Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena only. The face & politics of Maharashtra is changing, you will see. What you call 'hungama' (commotion), is not 'hungama', but the fight for justice & rights, victory will be ours. pic.twitter.com/2HEKba2bfM — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

Earlier in the day, the Sena remained firm on its demand and said that the Chief Minister will be from their party only. The face and politics of Maharashtra is changing, you will see. What you call ‘hungama’ (commotion), is not ‘hungama’, but the fight for justice and rights, victory will be ours”, claimed Raut, a close aide of party president Uddhav Thackeray.