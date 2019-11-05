New Delhi: Political stalemate in Maharashtra continued for the 11th consecutive day as Shiv Sena remained firm on its demand for the chief ministerial position. Notably, the BJP and the Sena are locked in a massive tug of war, despite results of the Assembly elections on October 24 gave the saffron alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.

“Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena only. The face and politics of Maharashtra is changing, you will see. What you call ‘hungama’ (commotion), is not ‘hungama’, but the fight for justice and rights, victory will be ours”, claimed Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP and a close associate of party president Uddhav Thackeray.

He also assured that Thackeray wanted a ‘stable government’ in the state. “Very soon a Shiv Sena-led government will be sworn in. The government will be in tune with the public mandate and it will change the trend of state politics”, Raut added.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena, in Mumbai: Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena only. The face & politics of Maharashtra is changing, you will see. What you call 'hungama' (commotion), is not 'hungama', but the fight for justice & rights, victory will be ours. pic.twitter.com/2HEKba2bfM — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

Earlier in the day, poster demanding Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra emerged in Mumbai. Reports claimed that the poster was put up by Shiv Sena corporator Haji Halim Khan outside Matoshree, the residence of the Thackeray family.

Yesterday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo made it clear that none of the members from the Shiv Sena has spoken to him, nor he has spoken to anyone regarding alliance. “People have given us the mandate to sit in opposition. Neither have we spoken to Shiv Sena nor have they spoken to us,” NCP chief Sharad Pawar stated after meeting Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Since October 24, when the result of October 21 Maharashtra Assembly Election was announced, the Sena has been adamant over the implementation of ’50-50 formula’ agreed between the two sides before elections. The said formula, if implemented, will see both parties have their respective Chief Ministers for a term of 2.5 years each.