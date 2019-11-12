New Delhi: As the deadlock over government formation refuses to end in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has recommended imposition of President’s rule in the state, reports claimed on Tuesday.

The development comes a day after the Governor asked the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to express willingness and ability to form the government in the state after Shiv Sena failed to come up with support letter. For NCP– the third largest party in the state, Koshyari had set a deadline of 8:30 PM.

“The Governor of Maharashtra asked the leader of elected members of the third largest party, the Nationalist Congress Party, Ajit Pawar to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra. Despite the passage of 16 days after assembly elections, no single party or alliance of parties has come forward with requisite letter of support from alliance partners to form the government”, a Raj Bhavan statement read.

Reacting to the reports which claimed that Governor can recommend President’s rule in Maharashtra, Congress leader Sanjay Jha said, “Hoshiyari much! The Governor’s decision will be challenged in the courts.”

Meanwhile reports have claimed that Shiv Sena can approach Supreme Court, if President Rule is imposed in the state. Sources said that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has talked to Kapil Sibal and Ahmed Patel over the issue.

On the other hand, Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal are on their way to Mumbai to hold talks with NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

“Congress President Sonia Gandhi spoke to Sharad Pawar today morning and deputed Ahamed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and myself for holding further discussions with the NCP supremo. “We three are going to Mumbai now and will meet Sharad Pawar at the earliest”, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal had tweeetd earlier in the day.