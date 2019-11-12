New Delhi: In a major turnabout to the ongoing tussle in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging Governor’s decision to decline time extension for the party to prove numbers. At the same time, Governor BS Koshyari recommended a President’s rule in the state.

As the chances are getting narrower for NCP to be able to furnish numbers needed for the requisite letter, Koshyari submitted a report to President Ram Nath Kovind recommending an Article 356 (President’s Rule) imposed on the state.

Shortly after, advocate Sunil Fernandez approached the top court and filed a petition for Shiv Sena claiming that Koshyari had given the BJP a 48-hour extension.

Demanding an urgent hearing in the case today, Sena stated that Governor “wrongfully declined” their plea for a three-day extension. The saffron party further accused him saying even the BJP had got 48 hours extension.

As a result, the Shiv Sena has made the BJP at Centre, Congress and NCP as well as Maharashtra government respondent in its petition in SC.

With nearly 20 days of uncertainty over the chief ministerial candidate in Maharashtra, Governor Koshyari last night invited the Sharad Pawar-led NCP to prove numbers and stake claim for the state government.

“The Governor of Maharashtra asked the leader of elected members of the third-largest party, the Nationalist Congress Party, Ajit Pawar to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra. Despite the passage of 16 days after assembly elections, no single party or alliance of parties has come forward with a requisite letter of support from alliance partners to form the government”, a Raj Bhavan statement read.

The deadline for the NCP to prove numbers ends at 8.30 PM today. Meanwhile, few reports also claim that the NCP had asked for a 48-hour extension.

Later in the day, Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal are likely to hold talks with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and come to conclusion about government formation.