New Delhi:As the tug of war between the saffron allies — Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party is escalating with every passing day, all eyes are now set on Raj Bhavan and the steps Governor Koshyari would initiate, day before the assembly tenure ends on Saturday.

Yesterday, a BJP delegation had called on Koshyari and apprised him about the current ongoing political developments in the state. Today as well, hectic parleys are scheduled to be held in the state.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut said BJP should not misuse the provision of a ‘caretaker’ government. Notably, a caretaker government is a temporary government that performs some governmental duties and functions in a country until a regular government is elected or formed.

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should resign as the term of the existing assembly is ending (on November 9)”, Raut, a close confidante of Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray stated.

When asked Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari’s trip to Mumbai and possibility of him visiting ‘Matoshree’ (the residence of Thackerays) to break the logam over government formation, Raut said the BJP should approach the Sena only if it is willing to share the CM post.

“Gadkari is a resident of Mumbai. There is no news that he is coming. He will go to his house. Has he told you that he is bringing a letter giving the Sena 2.5 years of chief ministership?” he asked.

Meanwhile, a source close to the party, while talking to Indian Express said that Sena is considering two options– either to agree with BJP and form a coalition government in the state or CM Fadnavis runs a caretaker government for the next 15 days until the deadlock ends.