Live Updates

  • 8:01 PM IST

  • 6:36 PM IST

    Maharashtra Deadlock LIVE: Form the government if you can. Otherwise, we are ready, says Uddhav Thackeray

  • 6:29 PM IST

    Maharashtra Deadlock LIVE: To counter Devendra Fadnavis’ claim that Sena has been attacking the BJP aggressively, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray displayed a video of Dushyant Chautala tearing into the BJP ahead of the Haryana Assembly election. “I haven’t ever done that,” says Uddhav.

  • 6:25 PM IST

    Maharashtra Deadlock LIVE: I am not against BJP, but BJP must stop lying. Show me where I have attacked PM Modi, says Thackeray.

  • 6:23 PM IST

    Maharashtra Deadlock LIVE: I am not a BJP leader that I would lie, says Uddhav Thackeray coming down heavily on Fadnavis

  • 6:22 PM IST

    Maharashtra Deadlock LIVE: Tied Up with BJP only because of 50:50 agreement


    Talking about father and Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Uddhav said that he had promised him that one day a Shiv Sena will ascend to the chair of the state CM. “That was the only condition under which we stitched the alliance. I think Amit Shah didn’t properly understand the meaning of 50:50 of all portfolios, including the CM post,” says Uddhav Thackeray
  • 6:16 PM IST

    Maharashtra Deadlock LIVE: It’s time to speak out, says Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in a press meet to counter the claims made by Devendra Fadnavis

  • 5:26 PM IST

    Maharashtra Deadlock LIVE: Sena hits back, Uddhav Thackeray to address a press meet soon

  • 4:59 PM IST

    Maharashtra Deadlock LIVE: The Governor asked me to be the acting CM. This mudslinging is no way to form a coalition government in the state, says Fadnavis.

  • 4:55 PM IST

    Maharashtra Deadlock LIVE: We have never spoken ill about Shiv Sena. But the party has been slamming us. Even Congress didn’t slam us like that, says Devendra Fadnavis

New Delhi: As the tug of war between the saffron allies — Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party — is escalating with every passing day, all eyes are now set on Raj Bhavan and the steps Governor Koshyari would initiate, a day before the assembly tenure ends on Saturday.

Yesterday, a BJP delegation had called on Koshyari and apprised him about the current ongoing political developments in the state. Today as well, hectic parleys are scheduled to be held in the state.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters,  Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut said BJP should not misuse the provision of a ‘caretaker’ government. Notably, a caretaker government is a temporary government that performs some governmental duties and functions in a country until a regular government is elected or formed.

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should resign as the term of the existing assembly is ending (on November 9)”, Raut, a close confidante of Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray stated.

When asked Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari’s trip to Mumbai and possibility of him visiting ‘Matoshree’ (the residence of Thackerays) to break the logjam over government formation, Raut said the BJP should approach the Sena only if it is willing to share the CM post.

“Gadkari is a resident of Mumbai. There is no news that he is coming. He will go to his house. Has he told you that he is bringing a letter giving the Sena 2.5 years of chief ministership?” he asked.

Meanwhile, a source close to the party, while talking to Indian Express said that Sena is considering two options– either to agree with BJP and form a coalition government in the state or CM Fadnavis runs a caretaker government for the next 15 days until the deadlock ends.