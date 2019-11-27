New Delhi: In yet another twist to Maharashtra political drama, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel on Wednesday said in a press briefing that there will be only one Deputy Chief Minister in the coalition government led by Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP.

Patel further said that the Deputy Chief Minister will be from the NCP while the Assembly Speaker will be from the Congress party.

“There will be only one Deputy Chief Minister and that will be from NCP,” Patel said.

The NCP leader also said that the ministers who would be taking oath on November 28 will be decided by tonight.

“How many ministers will take oath will be decided tonight. 1 or 2 MLAs from each party will take oath as ministers. Speaker has been decided by all three parties, Speaker will be from Congress and Deputy Speaker from NCP,” Praful Patel said in a press briefing.

“It’s not decided yet how many ministers will take oath with Chief Minister tomorrow,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray flew down to Delhi to invite Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi for the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray to be held on November 28 in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.

“We came here to seek her blessings. We will also invite Dr Manmohan Singh,” Aaditya said after leaving from Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s residence.